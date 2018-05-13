OHP: 1 Dead After Single-Vehicle Accident In Garvin County

One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Garvin County Sunday.

27-year-old Raeanna Thomison was driving on S.H. 29 when her vehicle reportedly went off the roadway, entered a broad-slide and rolled twice, according to officials.

Thomison was ejected more than 80 feet away from her vehicle.

Authorities say she died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.