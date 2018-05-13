Police say 2 wounded after shooting in Oklahoma City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police say 2 wounded after shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Authorities say no arrests have been made following an early morning shooting that injured two people in downtown Oklahoma City.

Police responded to reports of a fight in the Bricktown entertainment district at 2:09 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say officers heard gunfire as they arrived but were only able to find shell casings.

Investigators stopped a car that was scene speeding away from the scene and found a gunshot victim inside. The second victim was located at a nearby intersection.

Police say both gunshot victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition Sunday.

The victims were not immediately identified. Police say each of them allegedly were in possession of large amounts of drugs and cash at the time of the shooting.

