'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party'

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."
(Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from the comedy "Life of the Party."
(Paul Sarkis/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ajiona Alexus, left and Gabrielle Union in "Breaking In."
(Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Avengers: Infinity War" is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.
The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday estimates it has added $61.8 million from North American theaters, bringing its total domestic earnings to $547.8 million. Globally the film has now grossed over $1.6 billion, making it the fifth biggest of all time.
The superhero blockbuster easily overpowered newcomers like the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" and the Gabrielle Union thriller "Breaking In."
In a distant second, "Life of the Party" earned an estimated $18.5 million, while the modestly budgeted "Breaking In" took third place with $16.5 million.
The mom-themed films were strategically timed to launch over Mother's Day weekend. Both drew mostly female audiences.
