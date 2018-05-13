'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party'

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald Trump

Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald Trump

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.

Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...

Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.

Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book deal _ it's been quite a run for journalist writer Ronan Farrow.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Ronan Farrow attends the Sixth Annual Women in the World Summit opening night in New York. Pulitzer Prize, a story that takes down an attorney general, a new book dea...

The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

The run of a lifetime for Ronan Farrow

A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot feature was engaged.

A Tesla sedan with a semi-autonomous Autopilot feature has rear-ended a fire department truck on a Utah roadway at 60 mph apparently without braking before impact, but police say it's unknown if the Autopilot...

(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...

(South Jordan Police Department via AP). In this Friday, May 11, 2018, photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a red light in South ...

Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light

Tesla with Autopilot slams into truck stopped at red light

Gun control advocates are hailing New Jersey's release of near-real-time firearms trafficking data as a trailblazing use of federal information.

Gun control advocates are hailing New Jersey's release of near-real-time firearms trafficking data as a trailblazing use of federal information.

The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.

The globalization of the American lobster business has spurred fears within the industry that lobsters' shells are getting weaker, but scientific evidence about the issue paints a complicated picture.

The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.

The eruption of a Hawaii volcano in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" has experts warily eyeing volcanic peaks on America's West Coast that are also part of the geologically active region.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this May 7, 2018 photo, Mount Rainier is seen at dusk and framed by the Murray Morgan Bridge in downtown Tacoma, Wash. The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has geologic experts along the West Coast warily eyeing th...

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book...

(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...

(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...

Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.

Warnings that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could shoot boulders and ash out of its summit crater are prompting some to cancel their plans to visit the Big Island.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ken Gadd, a first-time visitor from Dayton, Ohio, takes pictures of the entrance to Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Friday, May 11, 2018. The park is closed due to the threat of an explosive volcanic eruption. Warnings that Haw...

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...

'Avengers: Infinity War' is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party'

'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party'

(Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from "Life of the Party."

(Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, front row from left, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

(Paul Sarkis/Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ajiona Alexus, left and Gabrielle Union in "Breaking In."

(Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from the comedy "Life of the Party."

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Avengers: Infinity War" is still ruling the box office in its third weekend in theaters.

The Walt Disney Studios on Sunday estimates it has added $61.8 million from North American theaters, bringing its total domestic earnings to $547.8 million. Globally the film has now grossed over $1.6 billion, making it the fifth biggest of all time.

The superhero blockbuster easily overpowered newcomers like the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" and the Gabrielle Union thriller "Breaking In."

In a distant second, "Life of the Party" earned an estimated $18.5 million, while the modestly budgeted "Breaking In" took third place with $16.5 million.

The mom-themed films were strategically timed to launch over Mother's Day weekend. Both drew mostly female audiences.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.