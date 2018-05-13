US Drought Monitor: Western Oklahoma in exceptional drought - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

US Drought Monitor: Western Oklahoma in exceptional drought

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The U.S. Drought Monitor says about half of Oklahoma is experiencing drought conditions and that western Oklahoma is experiencing exceptional drought.

The report developed by climatologists, forecasters and others says almost all the western half of the state, including the Oklahoma Panhandle, is abnormally dry or worse. Almost 650,000 people live in areas of the state affected by drought conditions.

More than 23 percent of the state is in exceptional drought, the driest category. More than 34 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse while about 42 percent is in severe drought or worse.

Drought has been blamed for a decline in the state's wheat harvest. The Oklahoma Wheat Commission estimates farmers will harvest about 36 percent less wheat this year than they did a year ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.