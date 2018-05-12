Mutual admiration: Waffle House hero meets Parkland students - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mutual admiration: Waffle House hero meets Parkland students

MIAMI (AP) - The man who wrestled an AR-15 from a gunman attacking a Waffle House in Tennessee has met with students from the Parkland high school where 17 people were killed.

James Shaw Jr. and the teenagers met in Miami Saturday and shared photos of their encounter.

"I met one of my heros today," Shaw tweeted with his picture with Emma Gonzalez.

David Hogg tweeted his own selfie with Shaw, saying "lots of work ahead but young people will win."

Another image shows Shaw with 15 of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students.

The Parkland students have vowed to vowed to change gun laws to prevent future mass shootings. Shaw said it was a joy to see the fire and inspiration in their eyes.

