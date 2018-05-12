OCPD Involved In Standoff With 3 Suspects At SE OKC Motel

Oklahoma City police were involved in a stand-off with three suspects at a southeast Oklahoma City motel, Saturday morning.

According to police, three suspects forced a female resident outside of her motel room at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and South Prospect Avenue before 10 a.m. The suspects reportedly barricaded themselves inside the room before police arrived.

Officers surrounded the building as they negotiated with the suspects to come out.

The three suspects were all taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m.

