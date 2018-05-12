Oklahoma governor angers gun and gay rights groups same day

By Associated Press



OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's Republican Governor Mary Fallin has managed to anger both gun and gay rights groups on the same day.

In a flurry of actions Friday, the term-limited governor vetoed a bill that would have allowed adults to carry handguns without a permit or training, prompting the National Rifle Association to blast her for ignoring what it says was Fallin's promise to sign such a bill.

Fallin also signed a bill that permits religious organizations to exclude same sex couples from adoptions or hosting foster children. Gay rights organizations expressed outrage, with one saying the measure allows religious groups to discriminate based on their belief "that LGBTQ people should not be raising children."

The twin actions announced late Friday were among more than a dozen decisions on legislation taken by Fallin.

