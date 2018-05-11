OKC Animal Welfare, Humane Groups Join To Host 'Mega Adoption Fu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Animal Welfare, Humane Groups Join To Host 'Mega Adoption Funfest'

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City animal shelter wants you to adopt your new furry family member this weekend!

All weekend, shelters from across the metro are teaming up with OKC Animal Welfare for the Mega Adoption Funfest.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 12, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Hobbies, Arts and Crafts building at the State Fair Park Grounds, 3001 General Pershing Boulevard.

“We want to find a home for every homeless pet in our shelter this weekend,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Spring is a busy season for us, and this is the perfect time for people thinking about adopting a pet to save a life.”

OKC Animal Welfare says all adoptable animals are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

For more information visit okc.gov/animalwelfare

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
