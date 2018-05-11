1 Injured After Apartment Fire In NW OKC

At least one person was injured after an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported about 4:15 p.m. in the 12300 block of N MacArthur Boulevard near NW 122 Street.

The building which was on fire was evacuated while fire crews worked to put out the fire.

Emergency crews took one person on a stretcher. The person suffered burn injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The fire was quickly put out.

