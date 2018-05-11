Companies propose immigration detention centers for Midwest

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of five family members still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla.

People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential juror pool for a trial on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis.

Two members of a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have been charged in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of plan to keep money flowing into the church despite the struggling economy.

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

By ADAM GELLER

AP National Writer

Companies and local governments have proposed building new immigration detention centers in Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana, responding to a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials stepping up arrests in the center of the country.

The proposals, most by for-profit corrections contractors, were submitted to ICE after it put out a request in October for detention sites near Chicago, Detroit, Salt Lake City and St. Paul, Minnesota. ICE disclosed the proposals in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the National Immigrant Justice Center, which provided the information to The Associated Press.

The proposals, all preliminary, include one to build a 640-bed detention center in Pine Island, Minnesota, not far from Rochester, submitted by Management & Training Corp. and another by GEO Group for an 800-bed facility in rural Newton County, Indiana, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Chicago.

CoreCivic Inc. proposed reopening the vacant Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton, Minnesota, to supply ICE with up to 600 beds, and expanding a detention center in Pahrump, Nevada, to add space for 604 immigrant detainees.

ICE pays private companies to hold about two-thirds of those detained for being in the country illegally, with the largest part of that business contracted to CoreCivic and GEO.

In addition to the proposals by companies, local governments have submitted plans. Calhoun County, Michigan, proposed building a dedicated immigrant detention facility with up to 300 beds at the county jail, in addition to 250 beds already under contract to ICE. Sherburne County, Minnesota, offered space for 300 detainees in its jail, with new construction possible to hold 200 others. Kankakee County, Illinois, already under contract to house 105 detainees, offered space for nearly 100 more and said it could complete construction of an annex to house 300 others.

Some of the proposals submitted to ICE include several that have already gained attention. They include a CoreCivic proposal to build a detention center in Elkhart County, Indiana, that was withdrawn earlier this year in the face of local opposition, and proposals by MTC for facilities in Evanston, Wyoming, and Hopkins Park, Illinois.

It is not clear if or when ICE will move forward with contracts for additional detention centers. Agency officials did not respond to a request for comment from the AP.

With President Donald Trump's administration pledging to go after people in the country illegally, ICE has increased arrests in the interior of the country by 40 percent during the first part of 2017. To keep pace, the agency published a notice last fall seeking "multiple possible detention sites" within 180 miles (290 kilometers) of the four cities. But Congress declined to approve a funding request this year to expand capacity from about 40,000 immigrants to more than 51,000.

"They've put out these requests for information and we've proposed different sites, and we're waiting to hear," said Issa Arnita, spokesman for MTC, which is based in Centerville, Utah. The company has identified potential sites for new immigration detention centers in Minnesota, Illinois and Wyoming, as well as in Michigan, but considers the details proprietary, Arnita said.

A CoreCivic spokesman, Steven Owen, said in an email that his company's proposals are part of ongoing work with ICE and other government customers to "assess their options to address current or future needs." The Tennessee-based company will not provide details for competitive reasons, he said.

An executive at Boca Raton, Florida-based GEO declined to comment, referring questions to ICE.

Some communities have welcomed jobs and taxes from new detention centers. But CoreCivic's decision to withdraw its proposal in Indiana is among several in the region that have drawn opposition in recent years.

Officials in some of the locations identified as possible sites for detention centers said they had very limited knowledge of the proposals or their status.

The list provided by ICE included a site in Oronoco, Minnesota, but local officials said it is, in fact, in the nearby city of Pine Island. Devin Swanberg, the executive director of the Pine Island Economic Development Authority, said that a corrections company and a California real estate development firm that owns a local site spanning more than 1,200 acres spoke with local officials five or six months ago about the possibility of a detention center that would create 50 to 75 jobs. But they've heard little since.

"There's nothing formal about this at all as far as I'm concerned. It's just an idea at this point," Swanberg said.

Kyle Conrad, a county commissioner in Newton County, Indiana, said talk of a detention center there is premature.

"We are on a list of possible sites, and that's all there is. The county has not talked to anybody," Conrad said.

County attorney Patrick Ryan said Newton County has land with zoning that would accommodate a detention center, "but there's been no agreements or proposals for a facility of any kind that have been submitted or approved."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.