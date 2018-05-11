Harvard investigating swastika left on campus bulletin board

Friday, May 11 2018 6:58 PM EDT2018-05-11 22:58:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...
An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.More >>
(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...
Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.More >>
(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward cal...
Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.More >>
Two members of a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have been charged in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of plan to keep money flowing into the church despite...More >>
Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...More >>
(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...
People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential juror pool for a trial on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.More >>
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the y...
Jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of five family members still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.More >>
Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"
