Harvard investigating swastika left on campus bulletin board

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald Trump

Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald Trump

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of five family members still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.

Jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of five family members still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the y...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the y...

People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential juror pool for a trial on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential juror pool for a trial on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...

Greitens' attorney says no images of woman found on phone

Greitens' attorney says no images of woman found on phone

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...

Trump open to negotiations with Calif. on auto gas mileage

Trump open to negotiations with Calif. on auto gas mileage

Two members of a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have been charged in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of plan to keep money flowing into the church despite the struggling economy.

Two members of a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have been charged in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of plan to keep money flowing into the church despite...

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward cal...

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward cal...

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

Hawaii officials plead for visitors to keep travel plans

Hawaii officials plead for visitors to keep travel plans

Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.

Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...

BOSTON (AP) - Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.

Officials say the symbol was arranged using push-pins and was discovered by a student Thursday at one of the university's public health buildings.

Spokesman Sam Harp said the swastika was two or three inches wide and was removed after the student reported it.

Harvard's police department is investigating. The school said it doesn't know who's responsible.

A statement from Harp says symbols of anti-Semitism and hatred are "anathema to our values" and that Harvard officials were appalled by it.

The Anti-Defamation League says similar incidents have been on the rise at U.S. colleges.

The group found that white supremacist propaganda was discovered on campuses 147 times in fall 2017, a threefold increase over the fall before.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.