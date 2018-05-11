Superintendent seeks clarification on teacher raises, taxes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Uncertainty over how an effort to overturn tax increases could affect pay raises for Oklahoma teachers has prompted the state superintendent of schools to seek legal guidance from the attorney general.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister formally requested an opinion on Thursday from Attorney General Mike Hunter on 11 questions about the pay raises and the mechanism used to pay for them.

The Legislature this year passed a series of tax increases to pay for the raises, but an anti-tax group is seeking a public vote on whether to overturn them. The group Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite has until July 18 to gather signatures from about 41,000 registered voters to put the question on the ballot.

Hofmeister wants to find out whether the teacher raises are on hold while the initiative referendum is underway.

