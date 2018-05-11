Alaska jury convicts ex-Arizona lawmaker in shooting death

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no current tsunami threat for Alaska and the West Coast.

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for Republican candidates around the country as he awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, former national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington.

Asian Americans are seeking federal office in all corners of the country, including nearly three dozen Democrats who want to take control of the U.S. House from Republicans in November.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody after sheriff's officials said he shot a classmate at a high school in the California city of Palmdale.

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

Park is closed around Hawaii volcano for fear it will erupt

Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

A former Rutgers professor who pleaded guilty to assaulting a disabled man will not return to prison.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018.

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska jury on Friday convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip in 2016.

The jury in Juneau found Mark Desimone guilty in the death of Duilio Antonio "Tony" Rosales at a remote cabin site in southeast Alaska.

Desimone sat stone-faced as the verdict was read following jury deliberations that started Thursday. Friends and family of Rosales' held hands, hugged and cried.

Rosales' widow, Maria Gonzalez, left the room after the verdict was read. Her piercing wails could be heard inside the courtroom. The verdict came nearly two years to the day of the shooting.

She told reporters the trial had been painful and forced her to relive the experience of losing Rosales.

"He didn't deserve to die like that," she said.

A judge ordered Desimone held without bail pending sentencing. There is no death penalty in Alaska.

Desimone resigned from the Arizona House in 2008, during his first term, after being arrested in a domestic dispute with his then-wife. That case was dropped when he agreed to counseling.

Desimone had lived in Juneau in the 1980s and returned shortly before the shooting.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige said Desimone was doing day labor at a local jewelry store where Rosales worked. The store was owned by Bill Young, whom Desimone knew from his earlier period in Alaska.

Young invited Desimone, Rosales and other friends on the trip to Excursion Inlet, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Juneau.

Paige noted that one member of the trip, Sam Bradshaw, said Desimone's demeanor changed from happy to moody when he learned Rosales was going to be on the trip.

Another member of the trip, Seth Bradshaw, said he heard gunfire and initially thought someone was target shooting. He ran into Desimone, who said, "I shot him, I shot him. It's all my fault, I shot him," Paige told jurors.

Rosales suffered two shots to the back of his head as he was sitting down and removing his boots. The gun used in the shooting had been borrowed from Young by another member of the group.

After the shooting, Desimone was calm and smoked cigarettes, Paige said.

Desimone's attorney, Deborah Macaulay, did not dispute that Desimone fatally shot Rosales. But she argued it was an accident and said the lack of an apparent motive was a big hole in the prosecution's case.

She suggested Desimone's reaction to the shooting could be described as shock.

Macaulay also suggested that Desimone would not have shot Rosales on the deck of the cabin with another member of the group nearby if Desimone had really wanted to hurt Rosales.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.