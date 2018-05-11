4 troopers hurt, suspect dead in Oklahoma shootout

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no current tsunami threat for Alaska and the West Coast.

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for Republican candidates around the country as he awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, former national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington. Flynn has been campaigning to support Republican candidates, as he awaits sentencing after pleading...

Asian Americans are seeking federal office in all corners of the country, including nearly three dozen Democrats who want to take control of the U.S. House from Republicans in November.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...

A 14-year-old was taken into custody after sheriff's officials said he shot a classmate at a high school in the California city of Palmdale.

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

Park is closed around Hawaii volcano for fear it will erupt

Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

A former Rutgers professor who pleaded guilty to assaulting a disabled man will not return to prison.

TALIHINA, Okla. (AP) - Four Oklahoma troopers were struck by gunfire or shrapnel while serving a warrant early Friday at a man's home that may have been booby-trapped to spark a large fire, authorities said.

The blaze has consumed several buildings in downtown Talihina, a town of about 1,100 people that's about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

The suspect was shot and has been pronounced dead, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons said. The four troopers are expected to recover.

Local authorities had requested help from state troopers to execute a drug-related warrant because the man had a "violent criminal history," Timmons said.

"As soon as they made entry, they were met by gunfire," Timmons said.

He said authorities are "fairly certain" the man had surveillance cameras set up.

A fifth trooper who was wearing a protective vest was also struck in the chest area by gunfire, but escaped any injury because of the vest, Timmons said.

Authorities don't yet know what caused the fire, but Timmons said the blaze broke out instantly after the law enforcement officers tried to execute the warrant.

"Right now we suspect that the building may have been booby-trapped with some type of explosive device that maybe started the fire," Timmons said.

Firefighters were still working at midday Friday to contain the blaze, which destroyed two historic buildings that were about 100 years old, Talihina Police Chief Rodney Faulkenberry said.

