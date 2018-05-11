Sheriff says Oklahoma woman dead after dog attack - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sheriff says Oklahoma woman dead after dog attack

Posted: Updated:

ARDMORE, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after authorities say she was attacked by seven dogs.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says deputies were dispatched Thursday night to an area just east of Ardmore. Bryant says medical personnel were already on-scene treating the woman, but she later died at a hospital.

Bryant says the woman lived in the area, but he did not immediately release her name.

It's unclear what led to the attack.

The sheriff says the dogs have been euthanized at the owner's request.

No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Ardmore is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.