False tsunami warning jolts US West Coast, Alaska

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no current tsunami threat for Alaska and the West Coast.

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is campaigning for Republican candidates around the country as he awaits sentencing for lying to the FBI.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, former national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington. Flynn has been campaigning to support Republican candidates, as he awaits sentencing after pleading...

Asian Americans are seeking federal office in all corners of the country, including nearly three dozen Democrats who want to take control of the U.S. House from Republicans in November.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...

A 14-year-old was taken into custody after sheriff's officials said he shot a classmate at a high school in the California city of Palmdale.

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

Park is closed around Hawaii volcano for fear it will erupt

Harvard University is investigating after a swastika was found on a school bulletin board.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

A former Rutgers professor who pleaded guilty to assaulting a disabled man will not return to prison.

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Some Alaskans got a jolt when they heard an emergency radio and television broadcast indicating the entire West Coast, from San Diego to Alaska's Aleutian Islands, was under a tsunami threat.

Only at the end of the nearly two-minute long message sent early Friday morning did it indicate the alert was a test.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat. Lois Varnado, with the tsunami warning center, said the matter was being investigated.

The message comes just months after a civil defense official in Hawaii mistakenly sent an alert indicating a missile was inbound to the islands, prompting changes in how such alerts were issued. The employee who sent the false alert was fired.

A real tsunami warning in Alaska earlier this year included alerts sent to cellphones, something that didn't happen Friday.

Rosemary Dunn in Anchorage, said she was more curious than panicked when the warning came through.

"I couldn't find any earthquakes and was really perplexed," she said.

She went online to find out that the warning wasn't real.

"They said it was misinterpreted. I'd really like to know what's behind that, who misinterpreted that," she said.

The tsunami center says it issued a routine test message at 7 a.m. that is sent to several agencies. She said this message was "misinterpreted by at least one entity as an official tsunami warning," but didn't indicate who that was. Messages left with the Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management about the alert weren't immediately returned

Typically, the message says it's a test at the beginning. It's not clear why the version heard by Alaskans didn't say it was a test until the end.

The warning center told KTVA warning sirens may be going off in coastal areas.

Associated Press writer Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this report.

