Correction: Husband Run Over story

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Detainees freed from prison in North Korea head home for a middle-of-the night celebration featuring President Donald Trump

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators

Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

'Solo' premiere brings Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars glitz to Hollywood

President Donald Trump is telling leaders of the world's top automakers that he wants to see more cars built in the United States

Trump tells world's top automakers to build more cars in US

Authorities say two workers have been rescued from a malfunctioning platform on a luxury high-rise 40 stories above lower Manhattan.

Trump says long-awaited plan for reducing drug prices is most sweeping in history

Few teeth in Trump's prescription to reduce drug prices

A judge is considering whether to make public search and arrest warrants for a man who authorities call one of California's most elusive serial killers.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo, accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane Howard, right, makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sac...

A New York City nanny who killed two small children in her care is facing life in prison.

(WYNY-TV/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file image from video, Yoselyn Ortega, a trusted nanny to a well-to-do family, listens to court proceedings during the first day of her trial,in New York. Ortega is set to be sentenced on ...

Nanny to be sentenced in killing of 2 children

Bullies, long the plague of schools, find a toehold in nursing homes and senior centers.

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP). In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30...

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday in New Jersey in a lawsuit accusing New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning of selling bogus 'game-worn' equipment to unsuspecting collectors.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In an April 25, 2018 file photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks to reporters during NFL football training camp, in East Rutherford, N.J. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 14, 2018,...

Jury selection is taking longer than expected in the criminal trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

For the past week, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has spewed lava into the air, destroyed homes, forced residents into shelters and agitated an otherwise cheerful, small community where everyone is a neighbor.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). File - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, lava burns across a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The lava hisses, crackles and pops. It roars like an engine as it sloshes and bubbles. It shoots into ...

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

When three young black men entered Xavier University of Louisiana in 1998, they carried with them dreams of becoming doctors but knew the odds were stacked against them. Their journey is chronicled in a new book written to inspire the next generation.

(Aaron Cormier via AP). This undated handout photo provided by Aaron Cormier shows Joseph Semien, Jr., from left, Pierre Johnson and Maxime Madhere on their book called "Pulse of Perseverance: Three Black Doctors on Their Journey to Success." When the ...

Against the odds: 3 black doctors detail journey to success

Cincinnati police to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died trapped in a minivan.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's e...

Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...

New volcanic lava fissure in Hawaii prompts more evacuations

The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

HOUSTON (AP) - In a story May 11 about a woman released from prison after serving 15 years in the death of her husband, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Clara Harris' teenage daughter was in the car with Harris when she struck and killed her husband. The teenager was Harris' stepdaughter.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Texas woman who ran over cheating husband freed from prison

A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by repeatedly running him over while her teenage stepdaughter was in the car has been released from prison

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas woman who killed her cheating husband by running him down with her car in a jealous rage has been released from prison.

Sixty-year-old Clara Harris left prison Friday after serving 15 years of a 20-year sentence in the 2002 killing of her orthodontist husband, David Harris, in the parking lot of a suburban Houston hotel.

Harris hired a private investigator after becoming suspicious of her husband, who was tracked to the hotel where he was found with his receptionist-turned-mistress.

Clara Harris fought with the woman before striking her husband with her Mercedes-Benz and repeatedly running over his body. David Harris' teenage daughter - Clara Harris' stepdaughter - was in the car at the time.

Clara Harris was convicted of murder in 2003.

The case drew widespread attention and led to a made-for-television movie.

