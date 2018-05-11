Suspect Detained In Southern California High School Shooting

Police in Southern California are responding to reports of a shooting at Highland High School Friday morning, and at least one person it hurt, reports CBS Los Angeles.

911 calls reported a man with a gun on campus.

Law enforcement is working to assess the situation. Please stay clear of campus. Will update as soon as have more information. — HHS Principal (@HHSPrincipalCG) May 11, 2018

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says one person has been detained regarding a call over a person with a gun.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

The station reports the person injured drove themselves to the hospital.

UPDATE: 1 person drives himself to the hospital after shots fired at Highland High School in Palmdale. Several 911 calls reported man with gun on campus. https://t.co/5D9iJkU7Mn pic.twitter.com/On5Y8Ch0I9 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 11, 2018

A message posted to Highland High School principal's Twitter account urged everyone to stay clear of campus.

Sheriff's deputies in Palmdale also responded to reports of shots heard around 7:30 a.m. at Manzanita Elementary School, which is located about seven miles from Highland High, but searched the campus and said there was no evidence of a crime.