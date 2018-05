Montana floodwaters near highest level in 100 years

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of five family members still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.

Jury that convicted the younger of two Oklahoma brothers in the fatal stabbings of five family members still needs to decide whether he should have a chance of being paroled.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the y...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 file photo, Michael Bever, center, is led from a courtroom following jury selection in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. At right is his defense attorney Corbin Brewster. Michael Bever, the y...

People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential juror pool for a trial on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential juror pool for a trial on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...

(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in St. Louis. Greitens is accused of ta...

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...

Two members of a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have been charged in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of plan to keep money flowing into the church despite the struggling economy.

Two members of a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have been charged in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of plan to keep money flowing into the church despite...

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

Companies, local governments proposed new immigration detention centers in Midwestern states in response to an ICE request as agency steps up arrests in middle of U.S.

Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward cal...

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward cal...

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

An Alaska jury has convicted a former Arizona lawmaker of first-degree murder in the death of a man on a hunting and fishing trip.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). Mark Desimone, a former Arizona legislator charged with killing a man on an Alaska hunting and fishing trip in 2016, looks over documents during his trial in Juneau, Alaska, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Deborah Macaulay, who represe...

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Floodwater from the Clark Fork River flows over the road and through a fence line, Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the Kelly Island Fishing Access off Mullan Road west of Missoula. The Clark Fork River was measured at ...

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward cal...

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Montana rescuers pulled a man from raging floodwaters and authorities warned of dangerous debris being swept downstream as water levels continued rising Friday in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

The Clark Fork River in Missoula was expected to crest more than a foot (30 centimeters) above major flood stage late Saturday - its highest level in 100 years. It could rise even higher next week, according to National Weather Service forecasters. Heavy rains in recent days compounded the deluge caused primarily by melting mountain snows.

Floodwaters already have inundated some houses and trailer homes in a low-lying neighborhood in Montana's second-largest city.

Many residents of the more than 65 houses under evacuation orders refused to leave. That put both residents and emergency personnel in danger as debris surged downstream, including sheds, a propane tank and the remains of at least one trailer home that was pushed off its foundation and broke apart in the floodwaters, authorities said.

"It's a great public safety concern for us," said Mel Holtz, a firefighter and spokesman for the flood response effort. "Obviously it's a very difficult time for people to leave, but we have concerns over utilities in that area because the electricity is still on and there's a lot of debris in the water."

The rescued man was using a small raft to reach a camp for transients on a partially submerged island on the Clark Fork Thursday night.

Firefighters at the river's edge noticed him hanging onto a tree and still in the raft, Holtz said. Rescuers used a boat to pull him to safety.

No injuries had been reported as of Friday morning, Holtz said. Occupants of about 800 Missoula houses were under warning that they may have to evacuate if conditions deteriorate.

Water also was pushing into residential areas downstream along the Clark Fork in the town of Frenchtown, where occupants of two houses were ordered to evacuate.

River levels are forecast to drop slightly with the arrival of cooler weather early next week, then spike to even higher levels by week's end, said meteorologist Ryan Leach.

"We're very confident it's going to be above major flood stage for at least the next week," Leach said.

Personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were inspecting area levees but they were not expected to be topped, Holtz said.

Among the sites being monitored was Smurfit-Stone Mill, a former wood pulp mill along the Clark Fork northwest of Missoula where open ponds were used to store contaminated wastewater. The site is on the federal Superfund list of the nation's most hazardous sites. Local officials were concerned the river could erode the uncertified levees that shield the site from the river, Holtz said.

Elsewhere in the state floodwaters threatened homes along the Blackfoot River near Lincoln and portions of Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties. Minor flooding was reported along the Flathead River at Columbia Falls.

A dam on an irrigation pond in Meagher County breached, causing a rapid rise in water levels on Sixteenmile Creek as it enters Gallatin County. The area downstream of the breach is sparsely populated and local officials said there was no immediate threat to public safety.

In central Montana, the Musselshell River near the small town of Shawmut in Wheatland County was forecast to reach major flood stage Saturday. The county sheriff's office advised people not to drive through flooded areas.

Rain was in the forecast with showers possible through the weekend across much of the state.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.