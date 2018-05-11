Shots Fired, Fire Breaks Out After Law Officers Serving Warrant In Talihina

Law officers are investigating an incident after shots were fired at officers while they attempted to serve a warrant and a fire broke out in Talihina.

Multiple agencies went to a home to serve a drug warrant. The suspect refused to come out and shots were fired between Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and the unnamed suspect.

Soon after the shots were fired, a fire broke out at the home. The home was consumed by the fire and the fire spread to the nearby land.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.