Man Dead After Shots Fired, Fire Breaks Out In Talihina - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man Dead After Shots Fired, Fire Breaks Out In Talihina

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
TALIHINA, Oklahoma -

One man is dead after shots were fired at officers while they attempted to serve a warrant and a fire broke out in Talihina.

Multiple agencies went to a home Friday morning to serve a search warrant pertaining to a drug case.

Due to the man's criminal history, the Le Flore County sheriff's office asked for assistance when serving the warrant.

The unidentified suspect refused to come out and shots were fired between Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and the man.

The man was fatally shot during the altercation, troopers said.

Soon after the shots were fired, troopers said the building appeared to be wired with explosives and at least one detonated. The building was consumed by the fire and the fire spread to the nearby land. Troopers used a flash bang during the encounter, but they said it did not start the fire.

Several fire departments are at the scene are also battling several fires in downtown Talihina at 2nd Street and Dallas Street. 

Four to five buildings were damaged due to the fire. 

Four troopers were injured in the incident but they are expected to recover. 

“(I'm) thankful. No one was seriously injured. I think things worked out as good (sic) as they could have,” OHP Capt. Paul Timmons said.

No civilians, firefighters or other law officers were injured. 

