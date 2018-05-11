Vermont will soon require gender neutral restrooms - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Vermont will soon require gender neutral restrooms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont will soon require that all single occupancy restrooms in public buildings be marked as gender neutral.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill Friday that is the most recent development in the national debate over whether transgender individuals should be required to use the bathroom that corresponds to the gender on their birth certificate.

The new law takes effect July 1.

The bill passed with a large majority in the House and unanimous support in the Senate. The few no votes came from lawmakers who wanted an exemption for religious buildings.

Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont, says that for many transgender people, bathroom labeling is a public safety issue and that the bill increases "health and access for all folks."

