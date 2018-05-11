Auto executives to meet with Trump on gas mileage standards

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

Trump says summit is set, he and Kim will try for 'very special moment for world peace.'

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

The management group for R. Kelly said he would go ahead with his concert in North Carolina in spite of calls for the performance to be canceled.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Spotify has removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on h...

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss after an unrelenting decline in mail volume and...

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service is reporting another quarterly loss after an unrelenting decline in mail volume and...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...

Asian Americans are seeking federal office in all corners of the country, including nearly three dozen Democrats who want to take control of the U.S. House from Republicans in November.

Asian Americans are seeking federal office in all corners of the country, including nearly three dozen Democrats who want to take control of the U.S. House from Republicans in November.

Federal election officials ruled that a New York congressional candidate can use campaign funds for child care expenses.

Federal election officials ruled that a New York congressional candidate can use campaign funds for child care expenses.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

The house where rockers Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is officially one of Florida's historic sites.

The house where rockers Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is officially one of Florida's historic sites.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama...

Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

Montana rescuers pulled a man from surging floodwaters as authorities issued new evacuation orders and water continued to rise in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward cal...

(Kurt Wilson /The Missoulian via AP). Layne Spence, caretaker of the Medicine Bull Bison Ranch west of Missoula, Montana, navigates his four-wheeler through standing water in a pasture at the ranch Thursday, May 10, 2018, after reuniting a wayward cal...

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

Executives from 10 auto companies will meet with President Donald Trump and cabinet officials on Friday to discuss the administration's plan to reduce gas mileage and pollution requirements enacted during the Obama administration.

The auto industry wants to relax the standards, but not so much that they provoke a legal fight with California, which has power to impose its own stricter tailpipe pollution limits. Such a fight could bring two mileage standards in the U.S., forcing automakers to engineer and produce two versions of each of their vehicle models, driving up costs.

"The president will hear from the automaker CEOs about the impact of the rulemaking on the auto industry and their efforts to negotiate a 'National Program' with the state of California," Lindsay Walters, deputy White House press secretary, said in a statement.

In testimony before a congressional committee this month, Mitch Bainwol, CEO of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, said the trade group has urged the Trump administration to find a solution that increases mileage requirements from 2022 to 2025 and includes California in order to keep one national standard.

"The resulting regulatory nightmare would ultimately harm consumers by increasing vehicle costs and restricting consumer choice," Bainwol said.

If California splits from the federal rule, it likely would be joined by 12 states that follow its standards. Together they make up about 40 percent of U.S. new-vehicle sales.

The Environmental Protection Agency under Trump has proposed freezing the standards at 2020 levels for the next five years, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware. Under the proposal, the fleet of new vehicles would have to average roughly 30 miles per gallon in real-world driving, and that wouldn't change through at least 2025.

The EPA under Obama proposed standards that gradually would become tougher during that period, rising to 36 mpg in 2025, 10 mpg higher than the current requirement. California and automakers agreed to the rules in 2012, setting a single national fuel economy standard.

Any big change by Trump certainly will bring lawsuits from environmental groups as well as California. Leaks about the Trump EPA plan already have provoked a suit from California and 16 other states.

Automakers have been lobbying the Trump administration to revisit the requirements, saying they'll have trouble reaching them because people are buying bigger vehicles due to low gas prices.

When the single national standard was adopted six years ago, cars, which get better mileage than trucks and SUVs, made up just under half of U.S. new vehicle sales. By the end of last year, however, trucks and SUVs were close to two-thirds of all sales.

Some environmental groups oppose any reduction in the standards, saying that the ones developed in 2012 allow for changes in consumer buying habits. Reducing the standards, they say, will increase pollution and raise gasoline prices at the pump.

Requirements now are lower for bigger vehicles such as trucks and SUVs, said Luke Tonachel, director of clean vehicles for the Natural Resources Defense Council. "The standards automatically adjust to the sales mix of vehicles," he said.

Environmental groups also say the industry marketed trucks and SUVs to the public because they make bring higher profits than cars.

Daniel Becker of the Safe Climate Campaign, an environmental advocacy group, said the new EPA proposal may go further than the industry wanted, giving it a black eye from the public and creating two mileage requirements.

"The auto companies want the rollbacks, but they don't want the blame," Becker said.

California has a unique waiver that allows it to set its own tailpipe emissions standards for vehicles, which it has used to combat smog and, more recently, global warming. Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have adopted the California standards as their own. Vehicles that get better mileage burn less gas and spew out fewer greenhouse gases.

The Trump administration has discussed ending the California waiver, but the state has pledged to defend it in court.

There may be room for compromise. Mary Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board, has said that there may be a way to recognize the auto industry's concerns without doing much damage to the standards. She has said the state may go along with new flexibility for the industry in exchange for extending standards to at least 2030.

Auto executives attending the meeting include General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Hackett, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne and Bob Carter, executive vice president of North America for Toyota.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.