Man arrested in Oklahoma in connection with Arkansas slaying

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma have arrested the live-in boyfriend of a northwest Arkansas woman on suspicion of capital murder in the death of the woman who had been strangled.

Rogers Police Department spokesman Keith Foster says 49-year-old Kevin Wayne Clayborn was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma City in connection with last week's death of 48-year-old Misha Rivera of Rogers.

Foster says Clayborn was arrested on suspicion of capital murder and theft of property.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Rivera was found dead at her home with a ligature wrapped around her neck. The newspaper reports that Rivera had worked at the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter Thrift Store.

Clayborn was being held Friday in the Oklahoma County jail, and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

