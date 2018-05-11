Childhood Trauma Summit To Be Held In OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Childhood Trauma Summit To Be Held In OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced it will be holding a first of its kind summit this fall to tackle one of the largest issues facing Oklahoma Children.

It's a nationwide problem, but Oklahoma unfortunately leads the nation in the number of adverse childhood experiences and the state's top educators are hoping to combat it in schools. 

Earlier this week State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced the department would be hosting the summit bringing together experts in law enforcement, corrections, mental health and child behavior. 

In a statement she said  "There may be no more critical work than to ensure a foundation of safety and caring. We cannot allow these frightening statistics to remain unchecked."

Experts say traumatic experiences as a child can lead to more mental health problems like depression and violent behavior later. 

"When there's trauma and adverse childhood experiences, it changes the way the brain functions for the rest of their life, and so when I see, especially in early childhood, money being taken away, it's like we're crippling our future," said Mindy Bellack, Frontline Family Solutions. 

The summit is set for October 2, 2018 at the Cox Convention Center. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.