Moore Schools Enhance Security With Tinted Classroom Windows

Moore Public Schools is taking steps to keep students and staff safe from potential school shootings.

Over the past several years, the school district has partnered with a local company to install one-way protective film on windows at Moore Schools.The idea is would-be bad guys can't see potential targets inside and they move on.

Alta Mere is a company in Moore that applies window tinting to cars, homes and office buildings. So far they have installed one-way protective film on windows at 18 Moore Public School Buildings.

The idea first surfaced after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. Highland East Junior High School was the first school to install the one-way film.

Just this past Monday, Sky Ranch Elementary had its windows done.

District Staff say following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida an anonymous donor pledged $250,000 to the Moore Public Schools Foundation for safety efforts if the community could match his contribution.

So far, $80-$90,000 has been raised.

"It's become very important. I know Moore Schools have put a huge importance on safety, even saying they want to be the safest schools in America so they are really moving forward with this," said Greg Goodman, owner of Alta Mere.