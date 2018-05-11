A Very Windy Friday, Storms Possible Mother's Day Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

A Very Windy Friday, Storms Possible Mother's Day Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Friday will be quiet and mainly dry across the state.

Another mild morning as temperatures start out in the mid to low 60s. The day will stay mostly sunny and hot with highs pushing toward 90. The wind gusts from the southwest will be between 20-40 mph. Gusty winds can be expected throughout the day. 

A few storms arrive Friday evening in far western Oklahoma. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows dropping into the mid 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. Winds will still be strong, but not as gusty as Friday. Winds will between 20-30 mph. Isolated storms will be possible in the panhandle or far western Oklahoma.

Saturday night will see lows in the upper 60s, near 70.

Mother's Day will see a slight chance of a shower or storm later in the day. Severe weather chances along the front will remain mainly be in northwest and western Oklahoma. Wind and hail are the main threats with storms. Nothing widespread is expected.

Next week an active pattern sets up early to mid-week. Temperatures will remain above average in the mid 80s.

