Stabbing Leaves Two People Injured In SE OKC, Suspect Outstanding

Police are searching for the man responsible for stabbing two people.

Police said both victims remain hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in the chest and back early Friday morning.

Police tell us two individuals were in the street arguing with the suspect near South High Avenue and Southeast 32nd Street before 2:00 a.m. Police said during the course of the argument a woman was stabbed. Police said the second victim, a man, was also stabbed after attempting to runaway but was chased down. The victim was later found at nearby gas station.

Both victims were transferred to OU Medical Center in unknown condition.

According to police, the male suspect remains at large. Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.