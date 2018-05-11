Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Collision Along Lake Hefner Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Collision Along Lake Hefner Parkway

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to a head-on collision in northwest Oklahoma City, Friday morning.

According to police, one vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lanes of OK-74 around 2:00 a.m. Police said an officer came in contact with the same car before the crash. The officer was forced to swerve because the driver was traveling in the wrong direction with no headlights on.  

Police said emergency crews extricated a female driver from her vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The other car involved had five passengers inside. One passenger is said to have suffered a head injury, but was not transported to the hospital. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available. 

