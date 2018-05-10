Nevada court OKs execution, rejects challenges on procedure

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.

Federal election officials ruled that a New York congressional candidate can use campaign funds for child care expenses.

Congressional candidate can use campaign cash for child care

President Donald Trump said when he welcomed three Americans home early Thursday that North Korea's Kim Jong Un "was excellent to these three incredible people," but formerly released prisoners have described harsh treatment.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

California National Guard troops start training with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for new jobs as camera operators, radio dispatchers, etc. to free up more agents to patrol border.

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada prison officials got the go-ahead Thursday to execute the state's first death-row inmate in 12 years, after the state Supreme Court ruled that defense lawyers and a rights group used the wrong process to try to stop the lethal injection.

Justices sidestepped the question of whether the state should use a never-before-tried combination of drugs that prison officials drew up for the execution of Scott Raymond Dozier.

The protocol includes a powerful painkiller that is fueling much of the nation's opioid epidemic and a paralyzing drug that could mask any signs of trouble.

The American Civil Liberties Union argued the drug is not legal to use for euthanizing pets in Nevada.

"Although we recognize the importance of this matter, both to Dozier and the citizens of the State of Nevada, the fact that this case has serious implications was all the more reason to follow established rules and procedures," the court said.

The blunt and unanimous order came just two days after the seven justices heard oral arguments in Carson City.

The ruling sends the case back to a state court judge in Las Vegas who blocked the execution last November and orders her to issue a new warrant for Dozier's execution.

Dozier, 47, has been on death row since 2007 for convictions in separate murders in Phoenix and Las Vegas. He has said repeatedly that he wants to be put to death as soon as possible and doesn't care what drugs are used.

However, Dozier allowed federal public defenders David Anthony and Lori Teicher in Las Vegas to challenge the three-drug protocol developed for his execution by the state's top doctor and prison officials.

None of the drugs the state was able to obtain - the sedative diazepam, the painkiller fentanyl and the paralytic cisatracurium - has been used for lethal injections in any executions before. Diazepam is commonly known as Valium. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has been blamed for overdose deaths nationwide.

Many states have struggled in recent years to find drugs that pass constitutional hurdles after pharmaceutical companies and distributors banned their use in executions.

Anthony and Teicher did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages about the court ruling.

Dozier would become the first person put to death in Nevada since 2006, when Daryl Mack asked to die after his conviction in a 1988 rape and murder in Reno.

The high court said Thursday that state Judge Jennifer Togliatti abused her discretion by considering an execution-protocol in the Dozier case that had not been properly lodged before the court.

Jonathan VanBoskerck, a chief deputy Clark County district attorney who argued the case for prosecutors, said additional legal challenges could still be filed in state or federal courts using different procedural grounds.

ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Amy Rose said she stands by her arguments that it would be unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment to use cisatracurium in Dozier's execution.

Dozier also used the name Chad Wyatt. His death would mark the first lethal injection since a new execution chamber was completed in 2016 at Ely State Prison, 250 miles north of Las Vegas.

____

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.