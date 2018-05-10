APNewsBreak: Calif. National Guard begins border training

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

Democrats on the House intelligence committee have released more than 3,500 Facebook ads that were created or promoted by a Russian internet agency.

Federal election officials ruled that a New York congressional candidate can use campaign funds for child care expenses.

President Donald Trump said when he welcomed three Americans home early Thursday that North Korea's Kim Jong Un "was excellent to these three incredible people," but formerly released prisoners have described harsh treatment.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

California National Guard troops start training with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for new jobs as camera operators, radio dispatchers, etc. to free up more agents to patrol border.

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - After a contentious standoff between the state and federal government, California National Guard troops started training Thursday with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to be camera operators, radio dispatchers, and to fill other support roles.

President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to deploy to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal authorities combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

California's all-Democratic leadership has positioned the state as a national leader in battling the Trump administration, especially on immigration issues. Government leaders at the state level and in big cities have condemned mass raids and deportation efforts, President Donald Trump's call for a border wall with Mexico and Attorney General Jeff Sessions' "zero tolerance" order to prosecute people caught illegally entering the United States for the first time.

Gov. Jerry Brown agreed to contribute 400 troops to the National Guard's deployment to the Mexican border to help go after drugs, guns and criminal gangs - not immigrants.

The governor has said under the terms of the agreement the state reached with the Trump administration, the Guard cannot handle custody duties for anyone accused of immigration violations, build border barriers or have anything to do with immigration enforcement.

Some troops could start their new jobs as soon as Sunday, which will free up agents to patrol the Mexican border but keep National Guard members away from the international line so they do not have contact with migrants.

Maj. Kimberly Holman told The Associated Press that some of the 250 troops who volunteered for the call to help Border Patrol agents started their on-the-job training Thursday after meeting their Border Patrol supervisors in San Diego.

"This will free up the green shirts - the badged agents - and get them out on line," Holman said, adding that troops volunteered for the mission because they want to keep California safe.

"Nobody has been ordered to come here," she said. "Everyone is here by choice and has said, 'I would like to support this mission.'"

So far, 250 are in place but more troops may be added as the Border Patrol needs them, Holman said.

William Rogers, supervisory Border Patrol agent for the San Diego sector, said troops are being put in jobs that will keep them away from migrants. For example, he said National Guard camera operators will work monitoring video inside Border Patrol facilities and will not be assigned to manning a camera from a vehicle parked at the international line.

He said the added manpower for jobs suchas dispatching radio calls and maintaining vehicles will mean agents can also focus more on investigative work.

"I think people really underestimate the help that the Guardsmen will provide," Rogers said. "I actually think this also will provide a huge sort of morale boost to agents by seeing Guardsmen enthusiastically doing their jobs."

The troops, who will also work in neighboring Imperial County, are expected to stay until at least Sept. 30.

National Guard troops are also assisting agents in three other U.S. states bordering Mexico - Arizona, New Mexico and Texas - all governed by Republicans.

