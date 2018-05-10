The Latest: Man charged in dog killings disputes allegations

By The Associated Press



HARRAH, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on an Oklahoma man who faces animal cruelty charges after his teenage daughter accused him of killing her two dogs to punish her for not doing the dishes (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

An Oklahoma man is disputing allegations that he killed his teenage daughter's two dogs to punish her for not doing the dishes.

Jeffrey Don Edwards of Harrah said Thursday that the accusation is "a complete lie." He said he was at work at the time and declined to comment further.

Oklahoma County court records show 35-year-old Edwards was charged Wednesday with animal cruelty.

Edwards' 17-year-old daughter told investigators her father got mad at her Tuesday because the house was messy and the dishes were dirty. Investigators said the girl's mother came to get her in Harrah, which is about 22 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The mother said that when they returned Wednesday morning, the dogs were missing. She said a co-worker of Edwards' told his daughter that Edwards had shot the dogs as discipline.

Investigators say the dogs' bodies were found about 100 yards from the residence.

