OKC Fire: Yellow Substance Spewing In NW OKC Is Crude Oil

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Hazmat officials were investigating a suspicious substance in northwest Oklahoma City.

The incident was reported about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, in the 17600 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue.

A yellow substance was spewing from the location. Firefighters later identified the substance as raw crude oil.

Fire officials were blocking off the Silverhawk addition which is nearby, as well as NW 164th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue.

Pennsylvania was closed for a time, but later reopened when it appeared the pressure for the leak lowered.

Thursday evening, the company who is responsible for the pipeline, Sonoco, released the following statement: 

The section of the line has been isolated and the area contained. We are in the process of bringing the appropriate resources onsite to remediate the area and make repairs. Once that is complete the line will be returned to service.

