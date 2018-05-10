Officials put aside squabble in Schneiderman probe

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.

A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.

Friends and relatives of the American men held in North Korea say they're grateful they've have been released and are back in the U.S.

A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

New York's governor and the Manhattan District Attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should be investigating the allegations against former attorney general Eric Schneiderman.

By COLLEEN LONG and DEEPTI HAJELA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The governor and Manhattan district attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should investigate abuse allegations against former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. appeared at a news conference Thursday with Andrew Cuomo and the district attorney for Long Island to show support for the probe into Schneiderman.

Schneiderman resigned hours after he was accused of abuse by four women in a New Yorker article published Monday. He denied abusing them.

Cuomo replaced Vance, who has jurisdiction over most of the allegations made in the article, with Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas. Cuomo, Vance, Singas and Schneiderman are all Democrats.

Cuomo said the move was to avoid a possible perception of conflict because he had earlier ordered Schneiderman's office to look into how Vance's office handled a 2015 case against Harvey Weinstein that resulted in no criminal charges.

Both directives are legal - but highly unusual.

Vance strongly objected, and the offices traded sharply-written letters. On Thursday, Vance said his office had already started sending subpoenas in the case when Cuomo removed him and he was merely trying to get an investigation off the ground swiftly.

"Perhaps I was a little frustrated when the ground rules changed," Vance said. "I completely understand the governor's decision."

He said he still has concerns over the process of removing a sitting prosecutor, but his priority is to the victims.

"Process is important, but justice for victims of crime in Manhattan is my top priority and it always will be," he said. "An extended back and forth about process does not serve victims."

Cuomo said he had the utmost respect for Vance - but his opinion doesn't matter, it's the public perception that matters.

"It's the opinion of the victims, the opinion of women's groups, and you don't want an appearance of or the perception of a conflict," he said.

Singas said she had dedicated at team of prosecutors who would also look into whether Schneiderman used his position to abuse women within his office - or whether he used it to intimidate women outside of work.

The women reported they were slapped, choked and verbally abused by Schneiderman, often during sexual intercourse. They strongly rejected the Democratic politician's explanation that any abuse was the result of consensual, intimate "role-playing." Some of the allegations were to have occurred on Suffolk County; District Attorney Timothy Sini is looking into those cases and will help Singas.

Singas asked that any other women should call her office and assured a swift and thorough investigation.

Harvey Weinstein's criminal defense attorney Ben Brafman said the decision to close the 2015 case "was the absolute correct decision."

