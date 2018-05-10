Friends, families thankful for men's return from North Korea

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who...

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.

A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.

New York's governor and the Manhattan District Attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should be investigating the allegations against former attorney general Eric Schneiderman.

New York's governor and the Manhattan District Attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should be investigating the allegations against former attorney general Eric Schneiderman.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium...

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...

(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...

Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.

Massachusetts' highest court is set to consider whether to toss more convictions linked to a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years.

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...

(Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arg...

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

(AP Photo/Mike Balsamo). Morning commuters pass the Oriental Mission Church in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, May 10, 2018. The church said Kim Hak Song, one of the three men who was released from North Korea, was a missionary a...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as he stands with the three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year after they arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Thursday, May 10, 2018. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second ...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, back, shakes hands with former North Korean detainees Kim Dong Chul, with Kim Hak Song, upon their arrival, Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Bas...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump, from left, greets Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song and Kim Dong Chul, three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Thursday, May 10, 2018. First lad...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Family members and friends of the American men who were held in detention in North Korea said Thursday that they are thankful for their release and grateful to have them back in the U.S.

The men -Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song and Kim Dong Chul - were greeted by President Donald Trump in a middle-of-night homecoming ceremony at a military base in Maryland.

Tony Kim, who also goes by the Korean name Kim Sang-duk, was detained in April 2017, at the Pyongyang airport and was accused of committing "criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn" North Korea. He taught accounting at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, which is the only privately funded college in North Korea.

In a statement, Kim's family said they were grateful that the three men were released and thanked Trump for engaging directly with North Korea.

"Mostly, we thank God for Tony's safe return," the statement said. "We ask that you continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held."

Kim Hak Song, who was detained a month later, in May 2017, had worked in agricultural development at an experimental farm run by the same college. He was detained after being accused of unspecified "hostile acts" against North Korea.

He had studied at World Mission University in Los Angeles and was affiliated with the Oriental Mission Church in the city's Koreatown neighborhood.

The church, which referred to him as Kim Hak-sung, said in a statement that he was devoted to ministry and was detained by North Korean authorities after he was caught trying to return to his home in Dandong, China.

The church said its members had prayed for the last year so Song "could safely return to his family."

Pyongyang University of Science and Technology has said the men's detention wasn't related to their work at the school.

Kim Dong Chul, a South Korean-born U.S. citizen, had reportedly run a company on North Korea's border with Russia. The former Virginia resident had been sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of espionage.

Before his sentencing, he spoke publicly and apologized for slandering North Korea's leadership, joining a smear campaign against the North's human rights situation and collecting and passing confidential information to South Korea.

Many other foreigners who admitted to crimes against North Korea at news conferences have said after their releases that their confessions were given involuntarily and under duress.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.