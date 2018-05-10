Music mural displayed for 1st time since Hurricane Katrina

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.

A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...

Friends and relatives of the American men held in North Korea say they're grateful they've have been released and are back in the U.S.

Friends and relatives of the American men held in North Korea say they're grateful they've have been released and are back in the U.S.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump, from left, greets Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song and Kim Dong Chul, three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Thursday, May 10, 2018. First lad...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump, from left, greets Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song and Kim Dong Chul, three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Thursday, May 10, 2018. First lad...

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who...

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.

A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.

New York's governor and the Manhattan District Attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should be investigating the allegations against former attorney general Eric Schneiderman.

New York's governor and the Manhattan District Attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should be investigating the allegations against former attorney general Eric Schneiderman.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). A detail of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music is seen at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 194...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors walk past the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). A detail of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music is seen at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 194...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A mural that covered the wall of a pioneering New Orleans bar is back on display for the first time since Hurricane Katrina.

The 29-foot-long (9-meter-long) painting, which caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s, once covered a wall at Dixie's Bar of Music , an early haven for gay patrons in the city. It's by Xavier Gonzalez , whose work has been collected by major art museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Curators are celebrating with music Friday evening in the New Orleans Jazz Museum , where the painting is being shown along with the clarinet played by bar owner and bandleader Yvonne "Dixie" Fasnacht, who lived to be 101, and other mementos of the club.

In the painting, Fasnacht is shown as a small blue cherub hovering in front of Frank Sinatra. Gonzalez also depicted the Nat King Cole trio, trumpeter Louis Armstrong and bandleader Xavier Cugat.

Among the largest likenesses is jazz pianist Dorothy Sloop, whose nickname is said to have inspired Ohio's state rock song - the 1960s hit "Hang on, Sloopy," said David Kunian, music curator for the Louisiana State Museum and curator of the jazz museum. Painted just as large is movie star Dorothy Lamour, wearing a sarong and standing hipshot near singer Paul Robeson, who is shown in the epauletted uniform he wore for the movie "The Emperor Jones."

The painting was autographed by some of its subjects, including members of the Andrews Sisters group and singer Johnnie Ray.

Wayne Phillips, another Louisiana State Museum curator, said Fasnacht apparently commissioned the painting soon after she opened the bar on St. Charles Ave. in 1939, since an October 1940 newspaper ad for the bar touted Gonzalez' "clever mural caricatures." The bar moved to Bourbon Street a decade later.

Police never raided Dixie's, but when the city's first gay Carnival ball was raided in 1962, "the story is that Miss Dixie just grabbed handfuls of cash from the cash register and went and bailed everybody out," Phillips said.

Fasnacht didn't advertise Dixie's as a gay bar but it was known to be gay-friendly, her friend Peter Patout told NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune in an interview for her obituary in 2011.

"It was more a social center than it was a pickup bar," patron and former Times-Picayune critic Frank Gagnard told the newspaper. "It was where gay people went to meet friends."

Fasnacht sold the bar in 1964 and donated the painting to the museum in 1978.

The jazz museum was damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and reopened about a year ago. The painting, undamaged by the storm, was quickly moved from a second-floor lobby wall to storage and rolled onto a cylinder.

Once unrolled, it had to re-stretched, retouched to fix cracks and flaking, and varnished - a $10,000 job. A museum patron donated the money.

Although museum records describe the painting as 35 feet (nearly 11 meters) long, it turned out to be 29 feet when measured, Kunian said.

The museum still has a Dixie's mural mystery, Phillips said. He said two photos, one of them donated by Fasnacht's family, show a painting behind a bar, but also in Gonzalez' style. Nobody knows which of the two bars it was in, let alone what happened to it.

"I've never seen any mention of another mural, even in coverage of Xavier Gonzalez and his work," Phillips said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.