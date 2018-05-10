Program Makes First Responders' Health a Top Priority

First responders deal with life and death situations on a daily basis, which is why it's so important for them to stay in shape.

Thanks to Mercy Sports Performance powered by EXOS, that objective is now easier than ever. For Sgt. Dawn Murray of the OCPD, the pain is worth the gain.

"I can't wait to come in everyday, even though I know I'm gonna hurt afterward," said Murray.

"OKC Respond" offers free fitness sessions and wellness classes for first responders, which is supported 100% by donations.

"I've got a lot more energy, not as tired all day, man I just feel great," said Murray.

The program has also put an increased emphasis on nutrition in the last week and a half. Performance Dietician Justin Klein has spoken to more than 400 first responders.

"They have a lot of equipment and they're going in and out of different environments, different buildings, so being physically fit, having the energy through food and hydration is going to be key in helping upgrade their job performance," said Klein.

But nutrition goes beyond losing weight; it can also help save the lives of the ones that save ours. Take firefighters for example...studies have shown they have an increased risk of cancer because of smoke inhalation.

"Nutrition can be very key in eliminating some of these diseases. Taking in a lot of these nutrients we get through fruits and vegetables, these antioxidants and vitamins and minerals, potentially can help prevent cancer from arising down the road," said Klein.

