Program Makes First Responders' Health a Top Priority - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Program Makes First Responders' Health a Top Priority

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

First responders deal with life and death situations on a daily basis, which is why it's so important for them to stay in shape.

Thanks to Mercy Sports Performance powered by EXOS, that objective is now easier than ever. For Sgt. Dawn Murray of the OCPD, the pain is worth the gain.  

"I can't wait to come in everyday, even though I know I'm gonna hurt afterward," said Murray. 

"OKC Respond" offers free fitness sessions and wellness classes for first responders, which is supported 100% by donations.

"I've got a lot more energy, not as tired all day, man I just feel great," said Murray. 

The program has also put an increased emphasis on nutrition in the last week and a half. Performance Dietician Justin Klein has spoken to more than 400 first responders.

"They have a lot of equipment and they're going in and out of different environments, different buildings, so being physically fit, having the energy through food and hydration is going to be key in helping upgrade their job performance," said Klein.

But nutrition goes beyond losing weight; it can also help save the lives of the ones that save ours. Take firefighters for example...studies have shown they have an increased risk of cancer because of smoke inhalation. 

"Nutrition can be very key in eliminating some of these diseases. Taking in a lot of these nutrients we get through fruits and vegetables, these antioxidants and vitamins and minerals, potentially can help prevent cancer from arising down the road," said Klein. 

For more information, click here

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.