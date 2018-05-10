Federal Disaster Loans Available To Oklahoma Wildfire Victims - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Federal Disaster Loans Available To Oklahoma Wildfire Victims

While April's wildfire loss numbers come rolling in, so does assistance for some of those hit the hardest.

Oklahoma State University Staff estimate cattle operation losses from the April wildfires exceed $26 million. That figure include an approximate $16.4 million for fence repair, $6.3 million for burned facilities and corrals and $1.6 million for emergency feed.

The impact of these losses are huge when you consider Oklahoma is the nation's 5th leading producer of cattle and calves, according to USDA data.

In an effort to help Oklahomans, The U.S. Small Business Administration, has announced the availability of Low Interest Federal Disaster Loans for those affected by the recent round of wildfires.

This help is made possible through a disaster declaration.

Counties eligible for assistance include: Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Major Roger Mills, and Woodward Counties.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center is operational in Dewey County at the Taloga Christian Church on Ruble Avenue through May 23.

Woodward County's Outreach Centers Opens Thursday at the High Plains Technology Center, located at 3921 34th St, Woodward, OK, and runs through May 24.

