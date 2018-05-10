Maryland gubernatorial candidate, county exec dies at 60

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...

Friends and relatives of the American men held in North Korea say they're grateful they've have been released and are back in the U.S.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump, from left, greets Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song and Kim Dong Chul, three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Thursday, May 10, 2018. First lad...

The state auditor has released numerous findings against Ohio's then-largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.

New York's governor and the Manhattan District Attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should be investigating the allegations against former attorney general Eric Schneiderman.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md. Kamenetz is running in a crowded Democratic primary. News outlets cite a rel...

By DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and longtime leader in local politics, died early Thursday after going into cardiac arrest, officials said. He was 60.

Kamenetz began feeling ill early Thursday and went with his wife to a volunteer fire station nearby, where his condition quickly deteriorated, Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said at a news conference.

Firefighters performed chest compressions and used a defibrillator but he never regained consciousness, Armacost said.

Kamenetz was in "full cardiac arrest" when he arrived at St. Joseph Medical Center and was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m., chief medical officer Dr. Gail Cunningham said.

Armacost, who has known Kamenetz for nearly 25 years, said everyone in county government was utterly shocked by his death.

"By all accounts, he appeared to be in excellent health. He went to a doctor regularly," she said, adding that he took care to eat well. "This was not a person who had unhealthy habits."

After beginning his public service career as a prosecutor in the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, Kamenetz was elected in 1994 to the Baltimore County Council, where he served four terms. He was a former president of the Maryland Association of Counties and the Baltimore Metropolitan Council.

He was first elected county executive in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

A native of Baltimore County, he attended Johns Hopkins University and the University of Baltimore School of Law. He is survived by his wife, Jill Kamenetz, and two teenage sons.

Kamenetz was one of seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the June primary to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this fall. He had chosen Montgomery County Councilmember Valerie Ervin as his running mate.

Sean Naron, Kamenetz's campaign spokesman, said Kamenetz had been at a candidate forum Wednesday night where he was in good spirits.

Todd Eberly, a political science professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland, described Kamenetz as one of the top three Democratic contenders in the race, along with Rushern Baker and Ben Jealous. Kamenetz's sudden death "has the potential to dramatically reshape the race" because many of his supporters may now look to the other four candidates, Eberly said.

Condolences from political leaders began rolling in after the news broke Thursday morning.

"He was a dedicated public servant in Baltimore County for more than two decades, and we join with the citizens of Baltimore County and all Marylanders in mourning," Gov. Hogan said in a statement. The governor ordered state flags to fly at half-staff.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh called Kamenetz a "friend and a supporter who always gave good advice" and championed the city.

Kamenetz's campaign touted his track record on education and the environment, highlighting a $1.3 billion investment in public education and the renovation or construction of 90 schools. On his campaign website, he also emphasized his fiscal policies, which he said resulted in no tax increases or government furloughs or layoffs during the Great Recession.

During Kamenetz' tenure leading Baltimore County, the suburban county ringing the city of Baltimore underwent some growing pains. Swaths of the county made a transition from a traditional suburban area to a more congested one with some urban characteristics. Housing costs ticked up and the division between the county's well-off residents and low-income families grew.

Eberly said Kamenentz took those challenges seriously and committed the county to expanding the availability of affordable housing options and acceptance of federal housing vouchers by landlords in an effort to expand opportunities.

"He did not shy away from controversial or politically unpopular issues if he believed that addressing them was the right thing to do," Eberly said.

In a recent interview with The Baltimore Sun, Kamenetz described himself as impatient and direct but said public service demands urgency.

"I have always been the person who will look you in the eye and tell you the truth. I think that's what we need from our elected officials," he told the newspaper.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at a local synagogue.

Administrative officer Fred Homan will serve as acting county executive until the council votes on a replacement to serve the remainder of the term.

___

Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the community where Kamenetz lived. It is Owings Mills.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.