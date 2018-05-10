Ex-NFL player: Police fabricated evidence for gun charge

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland and a longtime leader in local politics, has died.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces he is joining the race for governor in Towson, Md.

Asian Americans are seeking federal office in all corners of the country, including nearly three dozen Democrats who want to take control of the U.S. House from Republicans in November.

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

Federal election officials ruled that a New York congressional candidate can use campaign funds for child care expenses.

Congressional candidate can use campaign cash for child care

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

California National Guard troops start training with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for new jobs as camera operators, radio dispatchers, etc. to free up more agents to patrol border.

Former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene has filed suit against a New Jersey town's police department and a county prosecutor's office, saying they knew a shooter had lied about Greene giving him a weapon but charged him anyway.

Former NFL linebacker Khaseem Greene has filed suit against a New Jersey town's police department and a county prosecutor's office, saying they knew a shooter had lied about Greene giving him a weapon but charged him anyway.

The Nevada Supreme Court says the state can go ahead with its first execution of a death row inmate in 12 years.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

Hawaii volcano could blow its top, spew boulders the size of refrigerators.

(Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). This Wednesday, May 9, 2018, photo shows an aerial view of the East Rift Zone, along which the Leilani Estates neighborhood sits, from the ongoing Kilauea eruption, as seen from a helicopter flying...

Volcano explosion won't be deadly if people stay out of park

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - A former NFL linebacker's career was cut short after authorities in New Jersey fabricated evidence linking him to a gun used in a shooting, the player alleged in a lawsuit filed this week.

The Elizabeth police department and Union County prosecutor's office "willfully ignored and were deliberately indifferent to overwhelming evidence" that Khaseem Greene hadn't provided the weapon used in a shooting outside a nightclub in Elizabeth in December 2016, Greene says in the suit.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Greene in May of last year, the day charges against him were reported.

Two months later, a gun charge against Greene was dropped after an audio recording surfaced of the accused shooter telling detectives he lied about Greene's involvement in the shooting.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses the police and prosecutor's office of "simultaneously manufacturing and fabricating false evidence in order to charge Plaintiff with a crime he did not commit."

A spokesman for the county prosecutor's office declined comment Thursday. A message left at the Elizabeth police department wasn't immediately returned.

The 29-year-old Greene is an Elizabeth native who was a Big East defensive player of the year while at Rutgers. He appeared in a total of 25 games for the Chicago Bears in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, starting six games at linebacker.

The lawsuit charges numerous counts including civil rights violations, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution, negligence and defamation. It seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages, including for past and future economic loss.

It also seeks the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the Elizabeth police department.

According to the lawsuit, the man charged with the shooting, a career criminal with more than 20 prior arrests and six felony convictions, admitted he lied about getting the gun from Greene during an interview with police after his arrest in late December 2016.

Nevertheless, authorities went ahead and charged Greene, citing surveillance video that allegedly showed Greene handing the gun to the man. No such video existed, the lawsuit alleges.

Greene last August said the legal trouble has been "probably the toughest time of my life" and has been "very hard emotionally and mentally."

"People started looking at me differently and accusing me of being this thug, this monster, and all of it was false," he said by phone.

The suit names the Elizabeth Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor's Office as well as individuals in both offices.

