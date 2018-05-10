American Airlines Flight Diverted To WRWA Due To An "Unusual Odor"

An American Airlines flight was diverted to Will Rogers World Airport Thursday due to an unusual odor from the cockpit.

An airport spokesman said the flight out of Stillwater was diverted to Will Rogers as a precaution around 7:30 a.m. Passengers were evacuated from the plane, and the aircraft was moved to a closed gate for further investigation.

According to airport officials, the flight was delayed. No injuries were reported.

