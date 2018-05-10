APNewsBreak: Pennsylvania funds clean air with VW settlement

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Back from captivity, 3 Korean-Americans detained in North Korea receive wee-hours welcome from Trump

Jury to be picked for Greitens' trial stemming from affair

Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

Mom of teen taken to Mexico by 45-year-old sues man, school

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors.

US panel leaves prostate screening up to men, their doctors

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's governor said Thursday the state will use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution in the state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf told The Associated Press that he is setting up Driving PA Forward , a program to distribute grants and rebates that aim to boost air quality.

The goal is to replace older diesel engines with new technologies, and cut nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 27,700 tons.

"Clean air is the cornerstone of a clean, healthy environment," Wolf said in a statement ahead of a formal announcement in western Pennsylvania. "When Volkswagen cheated on its emissions equipment, it undermined that cornerstone."

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. is making the payment to settle complaints it sold nearly 600,000 diesel-engine autos in the U.S. with computer software that rigged the results of federal emissions tests.

Wolf said eight grant and rebate programs will operate over the next five years, with up to $39 million available in the first year.

The state will be targeting areas with the worst air quality.

"This isn't just school buses and tractor-trailers," said Wolf's environmental protection secretary, Patrick McDonnell. "Projects to replace and upgrade tugboats, forklifts, delivery trucks and many more vehicles and equipment will be eligible for funding."

The money will be used to help reduce diesel emissions, including exhaust controls, upgraded engines and new engines and vehicles. There will be grants for electric vehicle fast-charging equipment and hydrogen fuel cell vehicle supply equipment.

Volkswagen sold cars that turned on emissions controls during testing but reduced them during normal driving.

The company has pleaded guilty to criminal charges and doling out billions of dollars in fines and settlements.

After the vehicles with the emissions "defeat devices" had been sold for seven years, the International Council on Clean Transportation funded on-road testing that found a VW put out as much as 35 times the allowable amount of toxic nitrogen oxide, which can cause respiratory problems. The council alerted government regulators.

