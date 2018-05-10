Jury selection begins in trial of Missouri governor

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

Survey finds that nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors say they've recently recommended medical marijuana to patients.

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File). FILE - This Sept. 15, 2015 file photo shows marijuana plants a few weeks away from harvest in a medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. A survey of U.S. cancer doctors released on Thursday, May 10, 2018, find...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

A 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celeb...

Friends and relatives of the American men held in North Korea say they're grateful they've have been released and are back in the U.S.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump, from left, greets Tony Kim, Kim Hak Song and Kim Dong Chul, three Americans detained in North Korea for more than a year, as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Thursday, May 10, 2018. First lad...

A Georgia gubernatorial hopeful boasts of owning a pickup truck "in case I need to round up criminal illegals" in a new campaign ad weeks released weeks after he caused a stir by featuring a shotgun in another spot.

A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

New York's governor and the Manhattan District Attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should be investigating the allegations against former attorney general Eric Schneiderman.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens listens to a question during an interview in his office at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., where discussed having an extramarital affair before ta...

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appeared in court Thursday as jury selection got underway in a criminal trial accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair.

The Republican governor faces the potential of prison time if convicted of the felony invasion-of-privacy charge but has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing.

His trial proceedings began with St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison reviewing hardships that could keep prospective jurors from serving through the entire trial, which is expected to last through next week.

Six of the first 40 potential jurors were released because of hardships. Of those who remained, five additional people had been dismissed by midday at the request of Greitens' defense attorneys after expressing negative opinions about the governor.

One questioned Greitens' truthfulness and another was aware of legislative discussions about his impeachment. One dismissed woman had described an unspecified Greitens campaign ad as "kind of a jerky thing to do" but had said she could be impartial during his trial.

Greitens, 44, listened attentively to the questioning of potential jurors, occasionally taking notes. Attorneys are sorting through as many as 160 potential jurors during their multiday selection process.

Greitens arrived at the courthouse through a back entry and was greeted with a handshake and hug by a local law officer who was waiting there for him. The governor, who often wears blue jeans at the Capitol, was wearing a suit and tie for his trial.

He is accused of taking and transmitting an unauthorized photograph of a blindfolded and partially naked woman while she was bound to exercise rings in the basement of his St. Louis home in 2015, before he was elected. The woman, a hairdresser with whom Greitens has admitted having an affair, told investigators she saw a flash through the blindfold and heard what sounded like a photo being taken.

Greitens allegedly told her, "You're never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of (you) everywhere."

The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, said that she became upset and that Greitens later told her he deleted the picture. Prosecutors acknowledged in court earlier this week that they have not found such a photo. Greitens has repeatedly declined to say if he took a picture and has referred to the affair as an "entirely consensual relationship."

The penalty for first-degree invasion of privacy in Missouri is up to four years in prison.

In addition to the invasion-of-privacy case, Greitens faces a separate criminal charge in St. Louis of tampering with computer data for allegedly disclosing the donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded. No trial date has been set yet for that case.

The Legislature also is to convene in special session May 18 to consider whether to try to impeach Greitens. That session could last up to 30 days. If Greitens were impeached, the Senate then would appoint a panel of judges to preside over a trial on whether to remove him from office.

Greitens' administration has said state government continues to function as usual, even as the governor has pared back his public interactions with the media.

As Greitens was in court Thursday, his administration pumped out news releases displaying continued government action. One touted a proclamation Greitens had signed Wednesday declaring Friday as "Public Service Recognition Day."

Greitens' Department of Revenue also released an update on how quickly it is processing income tax refunds. The agency said it's been completing the task in an average of just under 10 days, compared with nearly 19 days at the same point in time last year.

___

Associated Press reporter David A. Lieb contributed from Jefferson City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.