My 2 Cents: Constitutional Carry

I find myself torn on Senate Bill 12-12, also known as Constitutional Carry. The Bill is sitting on the Governor's desk for her to sign or veto. It would basically allow anyone over 21, who hasn't been convicted of a felony carry a firearm either concealed or out in the open, no permit required.

Part of the reason I struggle with this, is because I was wrong about concealed carry a few years ago. It has not resulted in a lot of yayhoos wearing guns on their belts to intimidate others. In fact, I'm not sure I've seen a single person open carry since it passed. Most prefer concealed carry.

Here's the deal. Owning a firearm is a big responsibility, and I think learning how to use it safely and under what circumstances is critical.

I took the carry class, eight hours of training is not that burdensome.

The OSBI background check takes a bit of time, and it costs a couple of hundred bucks by the time it's all said and done.

A good many law enforcement agencies are opposed to the bill, and I ten to lean that way too, just because I think the training is so important.

What do you think?