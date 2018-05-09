OKC Firefighters Discover Homeless Living In Storm Drain - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Firefighters Discover Homeless Living In Storm Drain

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Firefighters responding to smoke coming from a large storm drain near Reno Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Tuesday morning encountered two people who were homeless. 

Battalion Chief and PIO, Benny Fulkerson said it’s something firefighters hadn’t run into before. But long-time Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Director Dan Straughan said homeless people do whatever they have to do to find shelter, even if it’s very dangerous.

“On a night like we had last week when there was two and a half inches of rain, this creek will be six, eight feet deep and really roaring,” he said.  “And if you’re in a drainage culvert or the banks of this creek, you’re in danger.” 

Straughan said three years ago, a homeless man was swept away by floodwaters along a creek that runs parallel to Penn and Northwest 3rd Street.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Emergency Crews Responding After Possible Body Found In NW OKC

    Emergency Crews Responding After Possible Body Found In NW OKC

    Emergency crews are responding after a report of a body found in NW Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews are responding after a report of a body found in NW Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

  • OKC Firefighters Discover Homeless Living In Storm Drain

    OKC Firefighters Discover Homeless Living In Storm Drain

    Oklahoma City Firefighters responding to smoke coming from a large storm drain near Reno Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Tuesday morning encountered two people who were homeless.  Battalion Chief and PIO, Benny Fulkerson said it’s something firefighters hadn’t run into before. But long-time Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Director Dan Straughan said homeless people do whatever they have to do to find shelter, even if it’s very dangerous. “On a n...More >>
    Oklahoma City Firefighters responding to smoke coming from a large storm drain near Reno Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Tuesday morning encountered two people who were homeless.  Battalion Chief and PIO, Benny Fulkerson said it’s something firefighters hadn’t run into before. But long-time Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Director Dan Straughan said homeless people do whatever they have to do to find shelter, even if it’s very dangerous. “On a n...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.