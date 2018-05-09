'Golden State Killer' lawyers fight to keep documents sealed

Trump to tell the world whether he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors

US panel leaves prostate screening up to men, their doctors

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Stay or go? Volcano forces choice for all in eruption zone

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Iran's top leader, lawmakers lash out at US on nuclear deal

The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

Mom of teen taken to Mexico by 45-year-old sues man, school

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.

Three bikers indicted on murder charges stemming from 2015 shooting involving police outside Waco restaurant, including prominent member of Bandidos motorcycle club.

Texas biker accused of killing man who was shot by police

California may start requiring solar panels on new homes and low-rise apartment buildings built after 2020. It would be the first such mandate nationwide and California's latest step to aggressively curb greenhouse gas emissions.

California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.

NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.

The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.

US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Defense attorneys for the man suspected of being the 'Golden State Killer' argued Wednesday that prosecutors' search and arrest warrants should not be released publicly.

The Associated Press and other news outlets have filed a motion to unseal the information related to the April arrest of Joseph DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer. He is suspected of committing at least a dozen murders and more than 50 rapes across California in the 1970s and '80s.

DeAngelo's public defender, Diane Howard, argued that making the documents public would result in media coverage that could taint witnesses and jurors, leading to an unfair trial. Prosecutors first moved to seal the warrants, arguing their release could hinder the ongoing investigation.

Howard's motion provides fresh, if limited, details about what type of information prosecutors put forth to obtain the arrest warrants. They include details on rapes DeAngelo allegedly committed, which can't be tried because they are past the statute of limitations, she wrote.

Also included is a statement attributed to an unidentified homicide victim, witness statements from decades ago, theories on DeAngelo's alleged methods and evidence items, according to the motion.

"Publicizing this information will affect the reliability of witness testimony and the fairness of the trial," Howard wrote.

The affidavits do not include extensive information about the use of genealogical websites used to link DeAngelo to the case through DNA, she wrote.

Attorneys for the news outlets argued unsealing the warrants could provide additional details about the techniques used to identify him. Their motion also cites the longstanding right to access court records and the immense interest in the case.

A hearing on the news outlets' case is scheduled for Monday.

