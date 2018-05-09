'Golden State Killer' lawyers fight to keep documents sealed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'Golden State Killer' lawyers fight to keep documents sealed

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. Defense attorneys f... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, Joseph James DeAngelo makes his first appearance to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. Defense attorneys f...

  • NationalMore>>

  • US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:45 PM EDT2018-05-10 02:45:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium...More >>
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.More >>

  • NASA launches InSight spacecraft to Mars to dig down deep

    NASA launches InSight spacecraft to Mars to dig down deep

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:45 PM EDT2018-05-10 02:45:38 GMT
    (Matt Hartman for AP). NASA's Mars bound "InSight" lander undergoes its final check outs and processing before encapsulation and mating to a ULA Atlas V rocket. The 6 month mission to Mars is the first inter-plantary launch from the west coast and the ...(Matt Hartman for AP). NASA's Mars bound "InSight" lander undergoes its final check outs and processing before encapsulation and mating to a ULA Atlas V rocket. The 6 month mission to Mars is the first inter-plantary launch from the west coast and the ...
    NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.More >>
    NASA spacecraft is poised to blast off for Mars to dig deep into the red planet.More >>

  • Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption

    Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:45 PM EDT2018-05-10 02:45:34 GMT
    (Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...
    Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.More >>
    Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.More >>
    •   

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Defense attorneys for the man suspected of being the 'Golden State Killer' argued Wednesday that prosecutors' search and arrest warrants should not be released publicly.

The Associated Press and other news outlets have filed a motion to unseal the information related to the April arrest of Joseph DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer. He is suspected of committing at least a dozen murders and more than 50 rapes across California in the 1970s and '80s.

DeAngelo's public defender, Diane Howard, argued that making the documents public would result in media coverage that could taint witnesses and jurors, leading to an unfair trial. Prosecutors first moved to seal the warrants, arguing their release could hinder the ongoing investigation.

Howard's motion provides fresh, if limited, details about what type of information prosecutors put forth to obtain the arrest warrants. They include details on rapes DeAngelo allegedly committed, which can't be tried because they are past the statute of limitations, she wrote.

Also included is a statement attributed to an unidentified homicide victim, witness statements from decades ago, theories on DeAngelo's alleged methods and evidence items, according to the motion.

"Publicizing this information will affect the reliability of witness testimony and the fairness of the trial," Howard wrote.

The affidavits do not include extensive information about the use of genealogical websites used to link DeAngelo to the case through DNA, she wrote.

Attorneys for the news outlets argued unsealing the warrants could provide additional details about the techniques used to identify him. Their motion also cites the longstanding right to access court records and the immense interest in the case.

A hearing on the news outlets' case is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.