Women's foundation launches fund to support MeToo movement

Former President Barack Obama is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran deal a "serious mistake" that will erode America's global credibility

Trump tells the world he is pulling out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran

Iran's supreme leader chastised President Donald Trump over his decision to pull America out of the 2015 nuclear deal, while lawmakers lit a paper U.S. flag on fire inside parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

Surveillance video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a carjacked SUV in suburban Chicago as her father tries to stop a car driven by the carjacker's accomplice

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to promote the hiring of military spouses throughout the federal government

Geologists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Members of the St. Louis streets department unload barricades on the Chestnut Street side of the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, Mo., on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in advance of Thursday's start of jury s...

Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

(Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP, Pool). Larson RonDeau enters the courtroom for the first day of the trial Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Matheson Court House, in Salt Lake City. A trial started for three men accused of raping a 9-year-old Utah...

The mother of a Pennsylvania 16-year-old girl who police say was taken out of school and to Mexico by a 45-year-old man is suing him and the school, claiming she suffered financial, psychological and emotional harm.

A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.

Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.

(AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire. Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers...

Pennsylvania plans to use a $118 million settlement with Volkswagen over the company's cheating on emissions tests to cut air pollution.

A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raise...

US health panel that once opposed prostate screening now says it is up to men and their doctors.

Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.

(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Tarana Burke and her MeToo movement are getting a financial boost for their work fighting sexual violence.

The New York Women's Foundation said it has raised an initial $1 million for a fund to support Burke and the movement she founded 12 years ago, with a goal of raising at least $2 million a year.

Burke founded MeToo to support survivors of sexual violence, particularly girls and women of color and in marginalized communities. But the group's visibility has skyrocketed in the last six months, since shortly after revelations emerged about the sexual misconduct of movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Soon after, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a request for survivors of sexual assault or harassment to use #MeToo to demonstrate the extent of the problem. Within days, 1.7 million people had used the hashtag.

Burke said on Wednesday the new funding will help with the continuing work of MeToo and will help people understand the movement is expansive and is "not about one person."

"I suspect that in a year or two, (MeToo) won't be as newsworthy but what we'll have is the philanthropic dollars to help us really institutionalize the work that's happening on the ground," she said. "And so the things that will be newsworthy will be the ways that we're moving the needle to end sexual violence. It won't be just about what person is losing their job or what new person is being revealed as a predator."

The New York Women's Foundation's president, Ana Oliveira, said the fund's goal was to make sure the MeToo moment "not be just a moment - that the movement be supported in a sustainable manner."

"The MeToo movement, with Tarana's vision and leadership, has the potential to not leave any woman behind," Oliveira said.

She added that it's a tall order for one person to not only lead her organization but to also spend her time constantly raising every dollar. She said the fund aimed to take some of that pressure off Burke.

Burke said the last six months have presented an opportunity but also a challenge, "trying to balance all these things, managing this level of visibility and also knowing that we have to do a lot of groundwork."

She called the collaboration with the foundation "a new model," and she hailed the group for "trusting in the people who do the work to know what's best and who's best served by the resources."

And she mused: "You know I think a lot about what would have happened if we had been fully funded 12 years ago, where we could have been in this work if we'd had (this) kind of support."

The foundation isn't alone in helping to fund MeToo. Burke said former tennis star Billie Jean King, a women's equality advocate, has donated $100,000 and is seeking nine others to join her in doing the same.

Weinstein has apologized for causing "a lot of pain" with "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past," but he has denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

