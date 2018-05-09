Emergency Crews Responding After Possible Body Found In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Emergency Crews Responding After Possible Body Found In NW OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Emergency crews responded after receiving report of a body found in NW Oklahoma City.

According to the report, the body was found in the area of Northwest 23rd Street and Interstate 235 Wednesday evening.

Authorities said CSI is processing the scene, but there is currently no evidence of foul play.

A medical exam will determine the cause of death, officials said.  

This is a developing story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
