High School Threatens To Fine Family Members $1,030 For Cheering At Graduation

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Graduation season is an exciting time for graduates as well as family members to celebrate a huge milestone.

But one high school in South Carolina is hoping to keep the celebrations to a minimum at their upcoming graduation ceremony.

During a recent assembly, an administrator at Greenville High School warned students that family members could be fined more than $1,000 for cheering at the ceremony.

The school said, "since graduation is a dignified and solemn occasion, graduating seniors and their guests should behave appropriately.”

However, the school district says only police are allowed to fine parents and family for being loud during graduation.

The Greenville police spokesman said authorities will not fine family members for cheering.

"Screaming somebody's name or congratulating them, that's not a police matter," Greenville Police Department Sgt. Johnathan Bragg said.

