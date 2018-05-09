Russian firm pleads not guilty to election meddling charge - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russian firm pleads not guilty to election meddling charge

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Russian firm pleads not guilty to election meddling charge

    Russian firm pleads not guilty to election meddling charge

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-05-10 02:46:22 GMT
    A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.More >>
    A Russian company charged as part of a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Washington.More >>

  • Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-05-10 02:46:21 GMT
    (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>

  • Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption

    Scientists: Kilauea volcano may have explosive eruption

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-05-10 02:46:17 GMT
    (Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...(Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP). A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for two ne...
    Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.More >>
    Hawaii County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday for any stragglers in Lanipuna Gardens to leave immediately after two new fissures opened and were emitting dangerous gases.More >>
    •   

By CHAD DAY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Russian company accused of funding a conspiracy to meddle in the 2016 presidential election pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

The court appearance was the first by any of the Russian defendants accused by special counsel Robert Mueller of participating in a covert social media campaign aimed in part at helping Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. The indictment against the company, Concord Management and Consulting LLC, and 15 other defendants was the first brought by Mueller's team to directly attach criminal charges to Russian attempts to interfere in the election.

The company is controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy businessman who was placed on a U.S. sanctions list earlier this year and who has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a brief afternoon hearing, attorney Eric Dubelier, who represents the company, entered the not guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, but neither Prigozhin nor a company representative appeared.

Dubelier told U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey that he did not represent any other defendants, including Prigozhin or another company identified as "Concord Catering," which he said didn't exist during the time period laid out in the indictment.

"We're dealing with the government indicting the proverbial ham sandwich," Dubelier said, referring to the inclusion of the other company in the indictment.

In response, prosecutor Jeannie Rhee revealed that Mueller's investigators had reviewed documents submitted by the company's attorneys to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers U.S. sanctions. Those documents, Rhee said, showed Dubelier's law firm represented both companies.

Prigozhin - who has been referred to as "Putin's chef" because his restaurants and catering businesses have hosted the Russian president - and 12 other Russians are personally charged in the indictment. It lays out a broad conspiracy that prosecutors say was carried out by the Internet Research Agency, a Russian social media troll farm, to sow discord in the U.S. political system from 2014 through 2017. Concord is accused of overseeing and providing millions of dollars in funding to the troll farm.

None of the other Russian defendants appeared in court Wednesday.

"Alas, they are not here," Rhee told Harvey. "The government would be thrilled if they were here."

___

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.